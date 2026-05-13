Shurooq opens Masrah Al Qasba’s 2026 theatre season on Eid Al Adha

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Masrah Al Qasba will launch its 2026 live family theatre season during the Eid Al Adha holiday with a year-long programme inspired by classic fairytales and children’s stories.

Running through December at Al Qasba, one of Sharjah’s most vibrant family destinations developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the season will feature four stage productions designed to captivate children and parents alike.

The programme opens with “Magic Phil: Staying Silly at Sea”, which will run in English from 27th to 30th May during the Eid Al Adha break.

The season will continue with “Goldilocks & Magic Phil’s Back to School”, a reimagined version of the classic tale “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”, combining storytelling with comedy and illusion performances.

In autumn, audiences will be presented with “Aladdin”, featuring the adventures of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and the Genie as they confront the sorcerer Jafar in a production inspired by Arabian-themed storytelling and stage design.

The 2026 season will conclude in December with “The Wizard of Oz”, following Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion along the yellow brick road in a journey about friendship and courage.

Khalid Al Ali, Manager of Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront, said the theatre season reflects Al Qasba’s commitment to creating cultural experiences that bring families together and support Sharjah’s vision of promoting creativity and community engagement.

He said the programme aims to provide high-quality entertainment experiences for children and families while reinforcing Al Qasba’s position as a destination for family entertainment and cultural activities.