Sharjah Archaeology Authority launches World Heritage Office

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has launched the Sharjah World Heritage Office to strengthen the management of World Heritage sites in the emirate and coordinate the protection of listed, nominated, and potential sites in line with international standards.

The launch follows an Emiri Decree by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approving the authority’s organisational structure.

It also coincides with the inscription of Faya on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2025, marking a more advanced phase in managing Sharjah’s cultural and natural heritage through an integrated framework covering research, nominations, documentation, and coordination with relevant entities.

The office is responsible for developing and managing nomination files for sites of Outstanding Universal Value in the emirate, and for the administrative oversight of sites inscribed on the World Heritage List and the Tentative List.

It also prepares digital databases, accurate records of cultural heritage sites, and specialised studies that support World Heritage work, strengthening monitoring, documentation, and protection efforts while enhancing the emirate’s readiness for future international nominations.

In addition, the international AED2 million Faya Research Grant programme established by the Sharjah government for the Faya World Heritage Site will be overseen by the World Heritage Office.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of SAA, said that the launch of the World Heritage Office marks a new milestone in managing cultural heritage sites in Sharjah, particularly following the inscription of Faya on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"This places greater responsibility on us to protect sites of Outstanding Universal Value and ensure they are managed in line with international standards, preserving their authenticity, integrity and value for future generations," he said.

Yousif added, “The vision of His Highness has established a more advanced approach to heritage as part of human knowledge, not just a record of the past. The office translates this into a clear institutional framework linking scientific research with sustainable protection, while strengthening Sharjah’s presence on international heritage platforms.”

The World Heritage Office will coordinate with relevant entities, locally and internationally, to manage nomination files for cultural, natural, and mixed sites.

Additionally, it will monitor listed sites, develop management and conservation plans, and prepare periodic reports required by the World Heritage Centre and other international bodies, ensuring the sustainability of their Outstanding Universal Value and supporting commitments under the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

The office will also coordinate with government entities to update planning and development requirements in core and buffer zones surrounding listed and potential sites, balancing development needs with the protection of their historical and cultural value. This includes conducting Heritage Impact Assessments for development and infrastructure projects as well as developing Urban Guidelines to ensure compliance with international standards.

The office will establish digital databases for World Heritage and nominated sites, linked to the authority’s archaeological monitoring and documentation systems to improve data accuracy, site tracking and decision-making.

It will also strengthen cooperation with UNESCO, ICESCO, ICCROM, ICOMOS and the International Union for Conservation of Nature to exchange expertise, build capacity and represent Sharjah at international heritage forums.

Alongside its technical and institutional role, the office will deliver local and international programmes to raise awareness of World Heritage sites and their role in protecting cultural identity and supporting sustainable development, while reinforcing Sharjah’s status on the global heritage map.

The launch of the World Heritage Office underscores Sharjah’s commitment to protecting its cultural and natural heritage through a long-term, institutional approach, positioning the emirate as a centre for research, knowledge and conservation, and presenting its sites as part of shared human heritage.