Foundation stone laid for first psychiatric, rehabilitation hospital in Sharjah Healthcare City

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Thumbay Group on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital at Sharjah Healthcare City, a 120-bed facility dedicated to psychiatric care, neuro-rehabilitation and addiction recovery.

The 110,000 square feet hospital is set to become the region’s first fully integrated private hospital focused on mental health and rehabilitation services.

The ceremony was led by Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Sharjah Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City, in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

The hospital is designed to address growing demand for specialised mental health and rehabilitation services in the UAE and the wider Gulf region, where many patients have traditionally sought treatment abroad.

The facility will include dedicated units for neuro-rehabilitation, addiction recovery, child and adolescent psychiatry, and mood and anxiety disorders, alongside inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital will also feature VIP inpatient villas for long-term recovery and a public mosque within the campus.

Dr. Al Mheiri said, “This project reflects Sharjah's commitment to building a healthcare ecosystem that treats every dimension of human well-being. Mental health and rehabilitation have long needed dedicated infrastructure, and we are proud to support a private partner whose vision matches the ambition of this Emirate.”

Dr. Moideen stated, “We have spent over three decades building healthcare in this region, and the one conversation that has grown louder every year is mental health. Families have been carrying this quietly for too long. This hospital is our answer. It is purpose-built, not retrofitted, and it has been designed around dignity, recovery, and outcomes that families can trust.”