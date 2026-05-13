Sharjah Book Authority broadens cultural, publishing cooperation at TIBF 2026

THESSALONIKI, Greece, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority advanced cultural and publishing collaboration between the Arab world and Greece during its participation in the 22nd Thessaloniki International Book Fair (TIBF), held recently at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre (TIF-HELEXPO), through a series of meetings with publishers, cultural institutions and Greek officials focused on publishing, translation and literary exchange.

During the fair, the SBA delegation met TIBF organisers, representatives of the Greek Ministry of Culture, and Greek and European publishers and cultural institutions to discuss opportunities for cooperation in publishing, translation and cultural exchange.

The meetings explored partnerships to expand the presence of Arabic literature in European markets particularly in the Balkan countries and introduce more Greek and Balkan literature to Arab readers.

SBA also showcased Sharjah’s flagship cultural initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival and International Booksellers Conference, alongside programmes supporting publishing, translation and the creative industries, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a global hub for books, culture and international publishing partnerships.

The participation built on collaborations led by the Sharjah Literary Agency with publishers and professionals across Greece’s publishing sector, with discussions focusing on translation rights, co-publishing opportunities and strengthening professional exchange between Arab and Greek publishers.

SBA’s presence at the fair also reinforced its efforts to expand international cultural cooperation and strengthen partnerships with publishers and cultural institutions across European markets, while introducing audiences to Emirati and Arab initiatives supporting the publishing and translation sectors.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “Sharjah’s international cultural engagement is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has long viewed books and culture as essential tools for dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples. Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to strengthen partnerships with international publishing markets and create new opportunities for cooperation in publishing and translation.’

Al Ameri added, “Greece holds a distinguished place in the history of world culture and intellectual thought, while Arab civilisation has contributed a rich literary and scholarly legacy across centuries. Our participation in TIBF created valuable opportunities to deepen cultural exchange, support translation initiatives and strengthen collaboration between Arab and Greek publishers and cultural institutions.”

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, said, “Through our participation in TIBF, we aimed to expand cooperation with Greek publishers and create more opportunities for translation and co-publishing. These meetings helped strengthen professional ties between Arab and Greek publishing communities and opened wider access for Arabic literature to reach new readers in Europe.”

As part of its agenda, an SBA delegation also met representatives of the Greek Ministry of Culture to discuss expanding Greece’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair and strengthening the presence of Greek publishers, institutions and creatives across its programmes, supporting broader cultural and professional cooperation between Sharjah and Greece.

Organised by the Hellenic Foundation for Books and Culture, the Thessaloniki International Book Fair is among Southeast Europe’s leading cultural events, bringing together publishers, writers and cultural institutions from around the world through an extensive professional and cultural programme focused on developments shaping the global publishing sector.