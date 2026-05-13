DPC launches third phase of ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ in partnership with Dubai Culture

DUBAI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched a new phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, dedicated to developing cultural and creative content that reflects Dubai’s identity, values and dynamic cultural landscape.

The new phase builds on the programme’s ongoing efforts to nurture emerging media talent and strengthen the capabilities of content creators by equipping them with practical tools, advanced digital storytelling techniques and creative production skills aligned with global best practices.

DPC announced the opening of registration for the programme as part of efforts to support Dubai’s creative ecosystem, strengthen the role of high-quality content in reflecting the city’s cultural identity, and further reinforce its position as a regional and global hub for media and creative talent. Registration is available through the following link: www.dpc.org.ae

On the occasion, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, praised Dubai Culture’s role in advancing cultural and creative initiatives across the emirate.

She also expressed pride in the strong partnership between the two entities and underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in ways that further support the cultural sector in Dubai and the UAE.

She said, “The Dubai Content Creators Programme serves as an important platform for identifying and developing talent capable of producing content that reflects Dubai’s identity and evolving stories. Through the programme, we aim to empower a new generation of content creators with the tools and skills needed to produce impactful and responsible cultural content that reflects Dubai’s ambitions, strengthens its creative presence and enriches its cultural landscape.”

Hala Badri, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting talent across the cultural and creative industries and encouraging individuals to express their ideas and turn them into distinctive projects that add depth to the local ecosystem.

She said, “The cultural pillar of the Dubai Content Creators Programme marks an important step in developing the capabilities of creative minds and equipping them to produce inspiring narratives that capture Dubai’s story, history, heritage, and achievements through contemporary formats that bring them closer to audiences. Content creation is one of the pillars of the creative economy and a central element in building Dubai’s knowledge- and innovation-based future, given its capacity to keep pace with rapid change and its meaningful role in advancing wider development goals while spotlighting the emirate’s cultural milestones.”

Hala Badri added, “The value of this initiative lies in its ability to open the door for authentic work that reflects the distinct character of our local culture and gives voice to our customs, traditions, and heritage. It also helps prepare a new generation of creators, artists, and influencers who can connect with audiences and inspire them to engage with our creative landscape. Our backing of the programme reflects our wider responsibilities and sector priorities, which centre on fostering an environment that nurtures talent, growing the cultural and creative industries, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Running from 8th to 19th June 2026, the programme will feature 40 hours of specialised workshops and interactive sessions.

Participants will gain insights into content creation across major digital platforms, visual storytelling, audience engagement strategies and emerging technologies shaping the future of digital media, including AI-powered content creation tools. The programme will be delivered in collaboration with leading digital platforms and seasoned experts.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, praised the collaboration with Dubai Culture on the third edition of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, commending the Authority’s pivotal role in enriching Dubai’s cultural landscape through impactful initiatives and projects.

She said the collaboration will give participants the opportunity to explore the fundamentals of AI-powered content creation while enhancing their creative and professional capabilities through interactive learning experiences and hands-on training in producing cultural and creative digital content that showcases Dubai’s cultural scene in an engaging and impactful way.

This phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme builds on the success of the previous two editions, which explored specialised themes connected to key sectors within the community. The first phase focused on economic content in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy, while the second centred on health and science content in partnership with Dubai Health.