Ammar bin Humaid chairs Executive Council meeting, launches 'Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme'

AJMAN, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, chaired the Executive Council’s meeting for May 2026, during which the “Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme” was launched, marking a strategic step that reflects Ajman Government’s commitment to adopting future technologies and accelerating smart government transformation, in line with the UAE’s national directions and Ajman Vision 2030, “Ajman for People.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the Ajman Government’s approach to artificial intelligence is guided by a vision that places people first, viewing technology as a tool to enhance quality of life, improve the efficiency of government decision-making, accelerate services, and build a more agile and future-ready government.

During the launch, H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “In line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in keeping with the UAE’s national direction towards adopting artificial intelligence, Ajman Government today launches its AI programme, which serves both government and society.”

He added, “People will always come first, while artificial intelligence will serve as a tool to enhance decision-making, improve services, and raise quality of life within a governance framework that safeguards trust, responsibility, and data, while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in building the government of the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also announced the appointment of Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi to lead the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, overseeing its implementation and monitoring its impact on community services.

He noted that Ajman Government aims to launch 100 AI initiatives covering the eight pillars of Ajman Vision 2030, contributing to the development of government services, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life across the emirate.

In his opening remarks, H.H. Sheikh Ammar stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has demonstrated exceptional resilience in addressing various challenges and developments, establishing a global model in preparedness, rapid response, and sustainable government operations.

He also praised the solidarity and sense of responsibility demonstrated by citizens and residents across the country, reflecting the strength and cohesion of the national fabric.

In this context, the Council discussed a number of files related to enhancing government readiness and ensuring business continuity.