Sharjah Ruler attends HQA graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, on Wednesday, the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of certified reciters of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, numbering 311.

His Highness also announced the completion of the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation and launched three new encyclopedias, at the University City Hall in Sharjah.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan signed the final version of the “Rhetorical Interpretation” after completion. It is the first encyclopedia, comprising 68 volumes, to address the rhetoric of the Holy Qur’an in detail, taking four years to complete.

He also signed off on the launch of the “Quranic Word” encyclopedia project, which studies each word of the Holy Quran in its semantic and contextual context. The encyclopedia will highlight the unique aspects of the Holy Quran's material, language, derivation, terminology, and overall concept.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan also signed the first copies of the third encyclopedia of individual reading methodologies, for the reading of Asim al-Kufi with his two narrators, Shu’bah and Hafs, from the path of al-Shatibiyyah, consisting of 22 volumes, and the fourth encyclopedia of Ibn Kathir, 17 volumes, in addition to appendices with narration charts, which are considered a visual summary of the origins of the narration, and a Qur’an explaining the narration, for which 63 scholars were commissioned to write.

His Highness the Ruler delivered a speech on the occasion, in which he expressed his joy at the completion of the “Rhetorical Interpretation” and the launch of new parts of the three encyclopedias, praising the hard work of all Sharjah institutions that followed the plan to make Sharjah a land of science and knowledge.

He noted that the importance of building strong basic structures of any scientific progress, covering various domains such as architecture, art, science, and practical and legislative aspects, which is what Sharjah has been keen on when establishing any new institution, for more than 50 years.

The Ruler of Sharjah revealed the commencement of "Dar Al-Hadith" in Sharjah University City, an institution dedicated to the study of Hadith. Dar Al-Hadith will present certificates in Hadith studies, in addition to the Holy Quran Academy and Al Qasimia University. He stressed his dedication to establishing institutions focusing in the Arabic language, Quranic sciences, and Islamic studies, to ensure their scientific, architectural, and urban visions are integrated to create a striking aesthetic alongside the knowledge they impart.

He stated, "Sharjah boasts beautiful buildings that delight the eye and serve to educate and elevate both knowledge and worship in these three areas."

His Highness spoke about the importance of knowledge and worship at an early age, recalling his days studying at Al Qasimia School, and how His Highness’ father took care of him and his teacher, in addition to the teacher’s influence in instilling knowledge, values , and skills, including the art of calligraphy.

Image for the Title: Sharjah Ruler attends HQA graduation ceremony_2KMR22His Highness highlighted to Sharjah’s efforts in promoting science and the Arabic language in African countries, mentioning that students from Africa are the majority who wish to study at Al Qasimia University, and after graduating, they work on establishing educational centers that specializes in Arabic language and the Holy Quran in their countries.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan is pleased with the support that Sharjah provides for science through large encyclopedias, some of which have been completed and others are being prepared, such as the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, which will include everything that the Arabic language has mentioned on various sciences. His Highness also mentioned his forthcoming publication, “Al Kawn wa Unasi Kathiran”,” a large project that will include the history of the universe since its formation and the histories of all previous nations.

His Highness wrapped up his speech by stating, “I do not write to highlight the faults of others. I write to learn lessons from them for future generations. We are uplifting the nation as Allah Almighty intended, and we are presenting faith, not just Islam.”

The Chairman of the Holy Quran Academy, Dr. Khalifa Musbah Al Tunaiji, delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness for his constant support for the Quran, which has strengthened the Academy’s global status as a unique educational model in serving the Quran.

Al Tunaiji discussed the Academy’s strategy and projects, saying, “The Academy is currently working on launching its new strategy for 2027-2029, which aims to digitize scientific Quranic projects to make them easier for students of studies and the science of readings in universities around the world, with the aim of benefiting from them, building a link between Quranic sciences and the contemporary needs of students of knowledge, and providing interactive educational and research programs that enable researchers and students of various studies in Quranic sciences, Arabic language and the science of readings to access them without cost and trouble.”

He highlighted the success of the Sharjah Global Electronic Quran Recitation Centre through the "Thamarah al-Thamarah" project, starting with 111 students certified by the centre; the initiative spread its educational impact across six continents and 51 countries, helping 568 students. By the end of 2025, the centre plans to grant 439 Quranic certificates.

The Academy also aims to create a group for graduates that will track certified students, evaluate their performance, and improve communication among them.

In cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, Al Qasimia University, and the Holy Quran Radio and Channel, Al Tunaiji affirmed that the Academy launched the Citizen Reciter Project, focusing on attracting and qualifying national cadres of memorisers of the Quran practically in Quranic readings and its sciences, and enabling them to directly teach recitation. The number of Emirati students registered at the Sharjah Electronic Quran Recitation Centre reached 47, and the number of Emirati reciters there reached 11.

H.H. the Ruler and the attendees watched a video presentation about the "Thamarah al-Thamarah" project, which prepares and qualifies graduates of the Academy to become educators of the Holy Quran and its sciences, as well as reciters of Quranic readings. They will also share this knowledge with countries around the world. The project focuses on changing Quranic education from passive learning to active application. The presentation included interviews with several graduates who have opened centres in various countries.

Dr Muhammad Safi Al-Mustaghani, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and Head of the Scientific Team for the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation, delivered a speech in which he extended his congratulations to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the successful completion of the encyclopedia, reviewing the stages of the encyclopedia’s work and the challenges faced for the 68- volume fruition, more than 800 pages.

Al Mustaghani addressed the encyclopedia's prominent features, including the occasions that link each surah to its sister, the occasions that bring together the verse with its counterpart, and the general meaning of the Quranic verse, with explanations of the meanings of the words and their connotations. The “Rhetorical Interpretation” stands out from other encyclopedias and books because it provides a rhetorical explanation of each word in the Quranic verse. This includes verbs, nouns, and letters. It explains the exact role of each word among its companions, their order, their harmony, and how they connect. This approach forms the foundation for the desired rhetorical analysis.

The Secretary-General of the ALA stated that the encyclopedia stands out by revealing some of the secrets of verbal similarity. It explains the semantic and connotative differences between Quranic words. He affirmed that it is known as the encyclopedia of encyclopedias because it contains the best sciences and interpretations related to the language and the Holy Quran. This work involved 68 distinguished scholars from around the world.

His Highness graciously took commemorative photos with the scholars and collaborators of the Holy Quran Academy’s scientific projects.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chairman of the Sharjah Holy Quran Council, Dr Khalifa Al Tunaiji, presented the sixth batch of graduates of the Academy with Quranic certificates, which go back to the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, congratulating them on receiving the certificate and wishing them all the best.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei as Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Dr Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah; Dr. Issa Saif bin Handhal, Chairman of the Islamic Affairs Departmen; Jamal Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University; Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment; several senior officials, and a group of scholars, specialists, researchers and guests of the Academy.