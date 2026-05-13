RTA enhances digital operations with artificial intelligence

DUBAI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated that RTA is advancing the digital and technological ecosystem in line with the directives of the leadership to reinforce Dubai’s standing as the world’s smartest city.

He noted that RTA continues to adopt the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence applications to enhance operational efficiency and improve the readiness of systems and services, keeping pace with Dubai’s future ambitions and strengthening its global leadership in smart mobility and digital transformation.

Al Tayer added that investment in advanced technology infrastructure is a key pillar in ensuring service sustainability, improving quality of life, and delivering the best customer experience.

Al Tayer made the remarks during a visit to the Technology Operation Control Centre (TOCC), an integrated hub for managing and monitoring RTA’s technical services and systems. The centre is designed to ensure business continuity and enhance operational efficiency around the clock through a unified operating framework built on technical support and continuous monitoring of systems and digital infrastructure, in line with the highest standards of availability, quality and technical readiness.

He said, “Digital transformation has become an integrated ecosystem driven by intelligent data analysis, proactive anticipation of operational challenges, and improved response and decision-making efficiency. This ensures business continuity and strengthens operational resilience across RTA’s sectors and services. RTA continues to develop advanced technology infrastructure that supports Dubai’s direction towards building a smart, sustainable city that uses modern technologies and artificial intelligence to manage services and infrastructure.”

Al Tayer reviewed the centre’s operations and mechanisms for monitoring technical systems and services around the clock, as well as the smart solutions used to manage digital infrastructure, applications and databases. These are aligned with the highest standards of readiness, cybersecurity and operational efficiency, ensuring business continuity and efficient 24/7 operations. He was also briefed on the centre’s operational units, including the IT Support Centre and the Operations Monitoring Centre, as well as specialised technical support teams responsible for managing and operating systems and ensuring the integration of the technology infrastructure.

Integrated Operating Model

The centre operates through an integrated model that ensures the secure and reliable management of technical infrastructure, applications and databases, while maintaining their full integration. It strengthens the sustainability of digital services and enables faster response to diverse operational requirements, while supporting digital transformation and the expanded use of smart solutions and artificial intelligence in managing technical operations.

The centre comprises several specialised operational units, including the IT Support Centre, which provides integrated technical support 24/7 to ensure service continuity, and the Operations Monitoring Centre, which proactively monitors system performance and detects faults and operational challenges at an early stage. It also includes technical systems operations teams responsible for managing and operating systems and ensuring their continuous readiness and integration.

The centre is supported by advanced technology infrastructure that enables the operation and monitoring of more than 200 server-hosting units across data centres, and the handling of more than 500 support requests daily. This is delivered through a 24/7 operations and monitoring framework that enhances the reliability of digital systems, improves operational performance, and strengthens business continuity across RTA’s sectors.

The centre has also undergone comprehensive upgrades that modernised its operating environment and enhanced the efficiency of its facilities and technical equipment, in line with international best practices in data centre management and operations. These efforts culminated in the centre attaining the international Tier III classification, one of the leading global standards for assessing data centre readiness, reliability and service continuity.