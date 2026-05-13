Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development meeting

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the readiness of ministries and federal entities to adopt Agentic AI models in their operations.

The meeting's agenda featured a discussion of the action plan for implementing the Agentic AI project across the federal government, and a review of multiple existing government AI models.

The meeting also reviewed government policies proposals aimed at promoting the adoption of AI solutions and upgrading the skills of federal employees in line with the world's best practices and standards.

In government affairs, the Council discussed proposed federal legislation related to healthcare, the economy, banking, and the tax system.

It also reviewed the Federal National Council's recommendations regarding the government's policy on the quality of life of the education sector employees and its impact on educational outcomes in the UAE, and discussed other programmes and plans across various sectors.