Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, its members commend recognition of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed with Educational Personality Award

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and its members commended the recognition of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council, with the Educational Personality Award as part of the 19th edition of the Khalifa Award for Education 2025–2026, in appreciation of Her Highness’ contributions and role in supporting education, human development, early childhood, strengthening national identity and Emirati values, and enhancing quality of life for families and society.

This recognition reflects the national importance accorded to education in the UAE and embodies the vision of the wise leadership, which has placed human development at the centre of the national development journey through investing in education, empowering future generations, strengthening national identity and Emirati values, and preparing for the future.

The vision of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also represents an inspiring national model in supporting community, educational, and humanitarian initiatives, particularly in the fields of early childhood, family, and community development, contributing to preparing generations that are firmly rooted in their identity and values, equipped for future requirements, and capable of contributing to the nation’s development journey.

Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Council, and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Council, the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council continues its efforts to strengthen integration between education, human development, and society, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE’s vision to build an integrated and sustainable educational and human-centered ecosystem that places people and families at the heart of its development priorities, while preparing generations capable of innovation, competitiveness, and active participation in the nation’s development journey.

Through its pioneering national role, the Khalifa Award for Education has reinforced its position as a national platform for celebrating educational excellence and honouring inspiring models and qualitative initiatives that contribute to advancing the educational system and enhancing its competitiveness and sustainability, reflecting the UAE’s continued commitment to education as one of the key drivers of development and societal progress.

Over the course of its distinguished journey, the Khalifa Award for Education has also played a pivotal role in promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within the education sector and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for educational development and human empowerment.