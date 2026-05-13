UAE President commends Ma’an contributors

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received contributors supporting initiatives of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official platform for receiving social contributions.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the contributors’ role in promoting the values of giving and social responsibility, as well as strengthening the culture of solidarity and social cohesion rooted in UAE society.

He also commended the authority’s efforts to create lasting, positive impact across society, reflecting the UAE’s national priority to empower communities.

The delegation included contributors that supported community initiatives during 2024 and 2025, including financial and in-kind contributions, individuals providing regular support to drive sustainable social impact, and representatives of social purpose companies and public benefit organisations.

Working with partners across the public, private and civil society sectors, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an channels financial, in-kind and voluntary social contributions to support initiatives and programmes designed to address social priorities identified by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, while providing integrated solutions that support efforts to enhance quality of life across the emirate.