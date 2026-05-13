ALAIN breaks ground on Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ALAIN asset management company has commenced construction of Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, marking a key milestone in the delivery of the capital’s most prestigious beachfront residential offering.

The development is an exclusive, gated beachfront community combining exceptional architecture, highly curated private living and Four Seasons’ legendary service, set against the natural beauty of Saadiyat Beach.

An on-site ceremony on Saadiyat Island was attended by senior leadership and key project partners, including representatives from ALAIN, Four Seasons, Killa Design and Mirage Leisure and Development.

Expected to be completed by 2029, the development will comprise 116 residences, including ultra-luxury villas, beachfront mansions, suites and penthouses, with direct beach access and a comprehensive suite of bespoke amenities and services.

The project has demonstrated strong market traction, with the majority of residences sold to date and AED250 million in new villa sales recorded within one week. This sustained demand reflects continued confidence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, reinforcing the project’s positioning within the region’s ultra-luxury residential market.

The development has also achieved record pricing benchmarks, surpassing AED 14,000 per sq. ft., with total sales exceeding AED4 billion since its launch less than a year ago, establishing it as a new benchmark for prestigious beachfront residential real estate in Abu Dhabi.