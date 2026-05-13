arbitrateAD caseload climbs 38%

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A 38% rise in arbitration cases at the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) from its first to its second year of operation points to growing business confidence in the emirate’s alternative dispute resolution offering.

The figures, released in the Centre’s inaugural Biennial Report 2024–2026, show that more companies are opting for Abu Dhabi’s predictable, rules-based framework as cross border activity accelerates.

Since its establishment by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) in February 2024, arbitrateAD has administered 105 matters in total, spanning a broad range of commercial disputes and appointing authority engagements. Caseload grew meaningfully from Year 1 to Year 2, reflecting strong market confidence in the Centre’s administration of dispute resolution.

The report also records a notable uplift in dispute values, with the average amount in dispute rising by 19%. Construction and real estate together account for more than two-thirds of the Centre’s caseload, alongside disputes in the commercial, energy, and professional services sectors.

In parallel, the Centre was recognised at the 2025 Global Arbitration Review (GAR) Awards as the “Institution that Impressed the Most”, with GAR citing its appointment of a distinguished Court of Arbitration, a new Chairman, and a new Registrar.

During the reporting period, the Centre broadened its rules framework with the introduction of its Adjudicator Appointment Rules and Mediation Rules in January 2026, complementing its 2024 Arbitration Rules and providing users with a more comprehensive suite of dispute resolution and dispute avoidance mechanisms. In November 2025, the Centre also released the Arabic version of its Arbitration Rules, enhancing accessibility for Arabic speaking users across the region.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of arbitrateAD, said, “Within two years of its launch, arbitrateAD has emerged as a strong, highly regarded, and forward-looking organisation — one that embodies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building institutions grounded in stability, transparency, and international best practice. Our mandate extends beyond administering disputes. As Abu Dhabi continues to deepen its role in cross-border trade, investment, and finance, the Centre will remain a cornerstone of the legal infrastructure that supports it”

Maria Chedid, President of the arbitrateAD Court of Arbitration, said, “The confidence placed in arbitrateAD by parties from across the region and beyond affirms the Centre’s mission and performance. Institutional independence, transparency in administration, and the delivery of expert-driven, enforceable outcomes are not aspirational principles - they guide every case we administer and every service we provide.”

Maria Mazzawi, Registrar of arbitrateAD, said, “In just two years, our Case Management Office has laid the foundations that translate arbitrateAD’s institutional vision into a reliable, disciplined, and user-focused system. The Case Management Office continues to demonstrate the efficiency, rigour, and user-centred approach that define our service model.”

Beyond the numbers, the Biennial Report highlights arbitrateAD’s deepening international engagement, including participation in major global arbitration forums, new institutional partnerships, and the inaugural arbitrateAD Court Summit, which convened leading practitioners and members of the Court for dialogue, transparency, and knowledge exchange. Together, these developments reflect the Centre’s growing role within the international dispute resolution landscape.

The Biennial Report affirms arbitrateAD’s commitment to independence, transparency, expertise, and efficiency — values that underpin both the Centre’s operations and Abu Dhabi’s broader ambition to serve as a premier global venue for arbitration and ADR.