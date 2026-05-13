GCC interior ministers hold emergency meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states held an emergency ministerial meeting today in Riyadh, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting reviewed several security topics, including rapid developments and changes in the region, as well as ways to enhance joint security coordination and cooperation among member states in support of the security and stability of GCC countries.

The meeting was attended by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi and several senior officials from the interior ministries of GCC member states.