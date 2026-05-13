Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues 'Support Your Team with Sportsmanship' initiative, produces Al Ain & Al Jazira scarves by hands of its members

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues the implementation of its community initiative, “Support Your Team with Sportsmanship… and Enjoy the Competition,” coinciding with the anticipated match between Al Ain Club and Al Jazira Club in the final of the UAE President’s Cup, scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 May, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative comes as part of the sustainability of the national initiatives launched by the Authority over the past years to promote a culture of respectful support, reinforce the values of sportsmanship, and reject sports fanaticism. It also contributes to raising awareness about responsible cheering and reflects the civilised image of Emirati sports, while highlighting the active role and participation of People of Determination in various national, sports, and community occasions.

As part of the initiative, special sports scarves for Al Ain and Al Jazira clubs were produced by members of the Authority from People of Determination within vocational rehabilitation workshops under “Al Nahla” brand, reflecting their skills and professional capabilities under the slogan: “Cheer with Sportsmanship… and Support People of Determination.”

The Authority also released an awareness film featuring its members from People of Determination, delivering direct messages to supporters of both teams encouraging respectful cheering, avoiding conflicts and fanaticism, especially on social media platforms, and emphasising that sport is a space for love and fair competition.

The Authority affirmed that “Support Your Team with Sportsmanship” is one of its sustainable community initiatives that continues to be implemented during various tournaments and sporting events, with the aim of promoting public awareness of sportsmanship and positive support. It noted that over the years, it has produced thousands of sports scarves for several local and Arab clubs, including Al Ain, Al Wahda, Al Jazira, Al Wasl, Al Ahly, and Egypt’s Zamalek Club, as part of vocational rehabilitation programs for People of Determination.