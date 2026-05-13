SIH discusses protecting historical sites during crises

SHARJAH, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), stated that SIH is discussing practices and measures aimed at protecting cultural and natural heritage during times of crisis. The discussions are being held on 13th and 14th May at the Arab Heritage Centre.

Dr Al Musallam explained that the symposium, titled “Cultural and Natural Heritage in Times of Crisis: Practices and Measures,” comes at a critical time globally to examine the fate of heritage sites during crises and wars. The symposium highlights previous experiences in Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, as well as the damage suffered by historical sites due to political crises and related encroachments during those periods.

Al Musallam added that the symposium brings together a large number of researchers and experts specialising in cultural heritage from Gulf countries.

He noted that discussions also focus on best practices in managing cultural and natural heritage in terms of concepts, contexts, and ethics, in addition to protecting heritage sites, addressing the risks threatening them, and exploring methods of preservation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation.