Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours taskforce of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, directs organisation of annual Emirates Open Masters Games

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, has directed that an annual Emirates Open Masters Games be held in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of promoting physical health and fostering sustainable community engagement.

This announcement came during an event in which H.H. Sheikh Theyab honoured the various teams, organising committees, partners, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed expressed gratitude and appreciation to all teams for their efforts and dedication in making the event a success, and emphasised the keen interest of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in promoting sports as a sustainable lifestyle that serves the community.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed also noted the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in promoting physical health and community engagement across all segments of Emirati society.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan further expressed thanks to athletes from over 90 countries who participated in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 and contributed positively to enriching the international competitions.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab commended the organising teams, volunteers, sponsors, partners, private sector institutions, and community organisations for their efforts in showcasing core UAE values.

The launch of the Emirates Open Masters Games comes on the heels of the success and broad community participation of more than 25,000 participants in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, which was held from 6-15 February, 2026, in which participants competed in 38 sports including tennis, judo, golf, rugby, shooting, archery, swimming, chess, karate, volleyball, cricket, wrestling, badminton, jiu-jitsu, weightlifting, cycling, orienteering, hurdles, show jumping, basketball, netball, table tennis, football, Muay Thai, ice hockey, hill racing, falconry, traditional diving, traditional dhow racing, endurance riding, camel racing, athletics, sailing, squash, padel, bowling, kayaking, and triathlon.

Details of the Emirates Open Masters Games, which will be held annually in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and various local, regional, and international stakeholders, will be announced at a later date.