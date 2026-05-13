Higher Committee of Human Fraternity expands initiatives in 2026 to promote coexistence values

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Herizal Hazri, Advisor to the Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, affirmed that 2026 represents a pivotal milestone in the committee’s journey towards promoting the values of coexistence and human fraternity globally through the launch of qualitative programmes and initiatives in partnership with international institutions, governments and organisations from around the world.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said the committee began the current year by organising an international programme in cooperation with the United Nations Office in Geneva, bringing together more than 50 diplomats representing 50 countries, alongside students, media professionals and representatives of international communities.

The programme aimed to highlight the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in consolidating the principles and values contained within the document.

He explained that the event marked the first time the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity had been presented at the United Nations Office in Geneva, and also represented the first cooperation between the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the UN office in the field of promoting human fraternity and peaceful coexistence worldwide.

Hazri noted that the committee is working during the current year to implement broader programmes across Africa and Asia focusing on education and support for development projects, contributing to improving livelihoods, particularly for farmers in Africa, in addition to strengthening the values of coexistence and human understanding among communities.

He added that during the first quarter of this year, the committee continued training more than 150,000 students in six countries through ethical education programmes, in cooperation with governments and relevant entities in those countries.

He also affirmed the continuation of teacher training efforts, noting that the number of teachers benefiting from training programmes has exceeded 10,000 so far.

Hazri stressed that the committee looks forward in the coming period to expanding ethical education programmes to include new countries, alongside building broader partnerships with international institutions and organisations, in a manner that supports the dissemination of the principles of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity and reinforces a culture of coexistence and human fraternity across various societal levels.