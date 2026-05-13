Aboul Gheit stresses importance of Arab Fund for Technical Assistance to African Countries

CAIRO, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, stressed the importance of the role played by the Arab Fund for Technical Assistance to African Countries as an effective instrument for Arab-African cooperation, supporting and complementing the strategic objectives pursued by the Arab League and its member states with African countries, particularly amid the need to preserve the strength of Arab-African relations.

His remarks came during his chairing of the 60th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund for Technical Assistance to African Countries, held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, with the participation of Ambassador Mohand Salah Ladjouzi, Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States and Director-General of the Fund, representatives of Arab member states on the board, and representatives of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

Jamal Rushdi, Official Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said the meeting reviewed the fund’s activities, financial position and final accounts for 2025, as well as the proposed budget for 2026, while Aboul Gheit expressed his aspiration for stronger support from member states for the fund’s budget and developmental role.

He noted that during the 2025-2026 academic year, the fund implemented around 70 training courses benefiting 1,126 African trainees in the fields of medicine, engineering, agriculture, petroleum, mining and nursing, in addition to providing 100 scholarships to students from 20 African countries at Arab universities.

He added that the fund plans to organise 40 training courses during the 2026-2027 academic year and provide 100 new scholarships for African students.