Hazza bin Zayed visits Mohamed Zaitoon Al Muhairi at his residence in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 13th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Mohamed Zaitoon Al Muhairi at his residence in the Al Towayya area of Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed enquired about Mohamed Zaitoon Al Muhairi’s wellbeing and expressed sincere wishes for his continued good health.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan conversed with attendees, reflecting the strong ties between the leadership and the UAE people.

Al Muhairi, his family members and attendees welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and conveyed their sincere appreciation for the visit.

This visit comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s meetings with citizens in Al Ain Region to follow up on their affairs.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.