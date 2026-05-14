Sixth session of Joint Committee between United Arab Emirates, Socialist Republic of Vietnam convenes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, and Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, co-chaired the sixth session of the Joint Committee between the United Arab Emirates and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, held in Abu Dhabi.

At the outset of the meeting, both sides commended the levels of coordination and cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming their shared commitment to further advancing bilateral relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Joint Committee discussed cooperation across 12 subcommittees covering foreign affairs, defence and security, science and technology, space, energy, culture and tourism, education, food security and agriculture, trade and investment, health, as well as transportation and logistics.

The discussions reflected the breadth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and underscored the shared commitment to broadening cooperation across various developmental and strategic areas.

In his remarks, Omran Sharaf underscored the continued development of UAE–Vietnam relations across multiple fields, highlighting the Joint Committee’s role as a key platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation and translating the shared aspirations of both countries and peoples into practical initiatives that advance sustainable development and mutual prosperity.

He further noted that the convening of the Joint Committee reflects the strong ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership and expanding cooperation across political, economic, trade, investment, technological, and cultural fields.

Phan Thi Thang commended the growing momentum in relations and increased cooperation between the UAE and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam across various fields, emphasising the important role of the Joint Committee in strengthening dialogue, enhancing coordination, and advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly across the economic, trade, investment, and technological sectors.

She reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to building on shared achievements to promote sustainable development and achieve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Over recent years, UAE–Vietnam relations have witnessed significant growth, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, with Vietnam emerging as one of the UAE’s leading trade partners in Southeast Asia, alongside sustained growth in non-oil trade exchange between the two countries.

In this context, both sides welcomed the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on 3rd February 2026, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral economic relations and a strategic step towards enhancing trade and investment, while expanding opportunities for cooperation between the business communities of both nations.