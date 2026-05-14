Ajman Government sets Eid Al Adha holiday from 25 to 29 May

AJMAN, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holiday for government entities in the emirate will begin on Monday, 25th May, and continue until Friday, 29th May 2026.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 1st June 2026.

On the occasion, the department extended congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them continued prosperity and blessings.