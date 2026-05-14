SEHA’s Blood Bank Services receives AABB accreditation for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain facilities

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that its SEHA’s Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have achieved accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB).

This milestone reaffirms SEHA’s dedication to delivering safe, high-quality, and internationally benchmarked blood transfusion services for the community.

The comprehensive assessment examined the entirety of the blood banking operation, including blood collection, testing, processing, storage, distribution, quality management systems, and safety protocols. Meeting these rigorous standards demonstrates SEHA’s Blood Bank Services’ commitment to exceeding international best practice, while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence.

Dr. Eiman Al Zaabi, Medical Director of SEHA’s Blood Bank Services, said, “This recognition reinforces our commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality in blood transfusion services, aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision for innovative and world-class healthcare. We greatly appreciate the trust and support of our donors and the wider community, which continue to inspire us to enhance and advance our services.”