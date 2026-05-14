Zayed Education Foundation empowers emerging leaders to shape deeper UAE–India collaboration

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sixty Emirati professionals and university students have concluded their participation in immersive learning journeys to India and returned to the UAE to build on their experiences through the development of capstone projects.

Guided by Zayed Education Foundation’s mission to nurture purpose-driven leaders, the UAE–India Leaders Programme seeks to cultivate knowledge, perspective and connection across priority sectors shaping the future of both nations.

Participants were organised across three cohorts of 20, each centred on a distinct thematic focus: international relations; science, technology and sustainability; and arts, culture and architecture.

Their learning journeys were carefully curated to combine field engagement, expert dialogue, and high level exchanges with leaders and practitioners from government, academia, cultural institutions and civil society.

Cities visited included New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangalore, with participants engaging with leading institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Mumbai Stock Exchange. The group also visited the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Taj Mahal, and local marketplaces.

During their visit, the Emiratis also met representatives from the UAE Embassy in New Delhi and the UAE Consulate General in Mumbai, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on diplomacy, dialogue and cross-border understanding.

Through this exposure, the group gained a deeper appreciation of India’s political, economic, social and cultural landscape, while forming enduring professional relationships and creating new networks of exchange.

Zayed Education Foundation said that this model of immersive learning and cultural exchange adds a deeper dimension to the Foundation’s investment in preparing a new generation of leaders imbued with compassion and a passion for knowledge, capable of creating sustainable impact within their communities.

Now back in the UAE, participants are consolidating their learning and applying insights from the immersion phase to the development of capstone projects.

These projects are intended to generate thoughtful and practical proposals that contribute to strengthening UAE–India cooperation across policy, innovation, cultural exchange and economic collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s broader vision for international partnership and leadership development.

By combining immersive international exposure with structured learning and real-world application, the UAE–India Leaders Programme reflects Zayed Education Foundation’s commitment to developing principled, globally minded leaders who are equipped to navigate complexity, foster collaboration and contribute to a more connected future.

Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, said the programme “reflected the depth and ambition of the partnership” between the two countries.

“Having personally welcomed the participants during their time in India, it was inspiring to see their engagement across science and technology, arts and culture, and international relations,” he said. “As they move into the capstone phase, these emerging leaders are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to our shared future.”

Details of the next phase of the UAE–India Leaders Programme will be shared through the Foundation’s official channels.