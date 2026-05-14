NCEMA Chairman reaffirms commitment to sustainable national preparedness

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the 19th anniversary of the authority’s establishment marks a national milestone in strengthening preparedness and enhancing the UAE’s crisis response and recovery system.

In a statement on the occasion, Al Neyadi said NCEMA has, since its establishment, adopted a national vision guided by the directives of the UAE leadership and focused on anticipation, integration, and protecting lives and national achievements.

He stressed that national preparedness is an ongoing responsibility that requires continuously developing capabilities and tools to enhance the country’s ability to respond effectively to evolving challenges and risks.

Al Neyadi said the authority has played a key role over the past 19 years in advancing the country’s emergency, crisis and disaster management system through strengthening preparedness, building capabilities, and enhancing coordination among relevant entities.

“These efforts have contributed to improving response efficiency, supporting recovery, ensuring business continuity, and reinforcing the nation’s ability to respond confidently and effectively to change,” he said.

He added, "These achievements are not the result of institutional effort alone. They are also the product of the dedication of men and women who have carried this responsibility with sincerity, loyalty, and a deep sense of national duty. Through their commitment, they have shown that service to the nation is not measured in words, but in action, steadfastness, and an unwavering readiness to serve.

"The close cooperation of strategic partners has likewise helped shape a national model founded on unity of purpose, complementarity of roles, and a shared commitment to safeguarding the nation."

Al Neyadi reaffirmed NCEMA’s commitment to continuing development efforts and strengthening future readiness to preserve public safety, maintain national stability, and sustain the country’s achievements.

He said preparedness would remain a cornerstone of the UAE’s strength and progress under the guidance of the country’s leadership.