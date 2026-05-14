UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 114th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, spoke by telephone to discuss fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in development, economic, and investment sectors, to support the progress and prosperity of both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international peace and security.