Hamdan bin Zayed officially names Al Sila housing project as ‘Al Shabhana’

AL DHAFRA, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, named the Al Sila housing project in Al Dhafra as ‘Al Shabhana’.

The name is inspired by the perennial Shabhana tree, symbolising authenticity, resilience and a deep connection to the UAE’s heritage and natural environment.

With a development cost of over AED507 million, the project features 108 modern homes. The home allocation process is scheduled to commence in July, while official project completion is slated for the first quarter of next year.

Each residential unit has a built-up area of 505 square metres and comprises five bedrooms, offering the flexibility to add two additional rooms if needed. The project also features a 1,920-square-metre mosque and an 800-square-metre retail space.

The project reflects the leadership’s vision to develop integrated housing communities which can enhance the overall quality of life by nurturing a stable and sustainable living environment for Emirati families. It further aligns with the wider modern urban framework, which aims to preserve national identity while addressing future needs.