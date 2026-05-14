Global Infrastructure Partners, L’IMAD, ADNOC, Temasek to launch infrastructure partnership targeting $30 billion of investments

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, will partner with L’IMAD, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Temasek to launch an infrastructure investment partnership targeting US$30 billion in investments, which will capitalise on the growing opportunities across the GCC and Central Asia.

It will also consider select investments within the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The proposed partnership would target a diversified pipeline of high-quality infrastructure investment opportunities across several key segments, including energy, transportation, logistics, digital, water, and waste management, reflecting strong structural demand across target markets.

The partnership will raise a combination of equity and debt capital to target an investment portfolio which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns underpinned by a healthy cash yield. Its strategy spans greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets, and it aims to drive long-term economic value for its investors through scalable infrastructure investments.

“As a growth-oriented global energy company, ADNOC is focused on strengthening long-term energy security, supporting economic resilience, and enabling sustainable value creation," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

He added, "This proposed strategic partnership with GIP, L’IMAD and Temasek targets disciplined investments across a diversified pipeline of high-quality opportunities. It builds on ADNOC’s long and successful history of working with trusted partners, leveraging its proven project delivery, infrastructure management, and financing expertise, and deep experience of deploying capital to unlock new revenue streams and create long-term value.”

Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD, said that infrastructure forms one of the key pillars of L’IMAD's investment strategy, especially in markets where demand is underpinned by structural trends. These dynamics make the region highly attractive for long-term capital, particularly for opportunities driven by urbanisation, digitisation, and productivity-led growth.

"Through our partnership with GIP, ADNOC and Temasek, we are combining global investment expertise with local insight and a disciplined approach to capital deployment, focused on supporting the development of resilient assets aligned with long-term regional demand," he said.

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GIP, said, "Today, more than ever, investing in and creating best-in-class infrastructure is a critical driver of economic growth and resilience. We look forward to furthering our joint ambition to enhance innovation and economic growth.”

Chia Song Hwee, CEO of Temasek Global Investments, stated, “Core-plus infrastructure is a strategic focus area for Temasek, supported by the growing global demand for modern and resilient infrastructure. We are pleased to partner with GIP, L’IMAD and ADNOC, bringing together complementary expertise to pursue high-quality infrastructure opportunities.”

The founding partners will seek to focus on operational excellence and active, long-term value creation.

Together, they aim to accelerate the development and expansion of critical infrastructure assets, contributing to the build-out of resilient, future-ready infrastructure across target markets. The partnership is subject to definitive agreements.

The partnership also reflects continued global investor interest in the UAE and the wider region, as destinations for long-term capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a growing pipeline of investable opportunities and an increasingly mature investment landscape.