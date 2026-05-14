Community Basketball Championship to kick off Friday with 12 teams

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Basketball Championship will begin on Friday at Champs Plaza in Dubai and run until 12th June, featuring 12 teams representing various communities residing in the UAE.

The tournament is organised by the UAE Talent Support and Sports Services Committee (UAETSS), under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with Champs Academy, Dubai Sports Council, and the UAE Basketball Association.

Participating teams represent communities from Canada, the United States, Senegal, Lebanon, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, Syria, Palestine, China, Türkiye, Spain and Egypt.

The event aims to reflect the UAE’s cultural diversity and promote values of coexistence and communication among different nationalities through sport.

The organising committee allocated AED50,000 in prize money for the winners, in addition to AED50,000 in cash giveaways for fans through raffles and interactive activities designed to boost fan engagement and create a community sports festival atmosphere.

The championship will also feature entertainment activities and family-oriented events to encourage sports participation and strengthen community interaction.

The tournament forms part of ongoing efforts to expand basketball participation in the UAE and encourage wider community engagement in sports, in line with the country’s vision to support community sports and enhance quality of life.