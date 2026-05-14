Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s elite stars in Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship finale

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship competitions will begin on Friday morning at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 2,000 male and female athletes from 75 countries.

The three-day championship will open with competitions for the masters and amateur categories, amid expectations of strong contests featuring elite international athletes.

The tournament marks the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam global series for the current season, following previous rounds in Moscow, Rome, Rio de Janeiro and Istanbul, reflecting the advanced position Abu Dhabi has reached in leading and developing jiu-jitsu globally.

Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the championship has become one of the world’s leading jiu-jitsu events since its launch in 2015.

He said the championship plays a key role in developing talent, producing champions and expanding the sport globally through the UAE’s strategic vision for jiu-jitsu development.

Al Hashemi added that Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu through an integrated system of more than 250 championships and initiatives organised annually worldwide.

He also praised the great support that UAE sports receives from the wise leadership and its continuous commitment to build a strong generation capable of continuing the journey of achievements and successes in various international forums.

Mohammed Zaid, Operations Director at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association, said all organisational, technical and logistical preparations had been completed according to the highest international standards.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association intends to hold a press conference during the coming period to announce the championship agenda and its strategic plans for the next three years, within the framework of continuing the development of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam global series and expanding its presence to more international cities.

The championship will also feature the “Crown Your Son” initiative during the second day competitions dedicated to kids, youth and juvenile categories, in support of the UAE’s “Year of the Family”.

The competitions will also witness the implementation of the “Falcon Eye” refereeing system aimed at enhancing transparency and accuracy in refereeing decisions.

Competitions will be held on nine mats during the first and third days, while the second day will feature matches on 11 mats to accommodate the large number of participants across different age categories.

Overall, the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association tour during the current weekend will witness the organisation of seven championships in seven countries, including Mongolia, the UAE, Colombia, Chile, China, Romania, and Russia, with 4,931 male and female athletes.

Alongside the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the Abu Dhabi Regional Championship in Mongolia will be held on Thursday, with 513 male and female athletes representing 30 academies.

Colombia will also host on Saturday the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro – Mosquera International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 with 350 male and female athletes from nine countries and 33 academies.

Meanwhile, Chile will host the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro – Chile National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 with 369 male and female athletes from 11 countries and 54 academies.

In Romania, the Brasov International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 will be held with the participation of 293 male and female athletes from six countries and 29 academies, while China will host on 16th-17th May the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro – Erenhot Regional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 with the participation of 596 male and female athletes from four countries and 40 academies.

The events will conclude next Sunday with the “Saint Petersburg Jiu-Jitsu Festival 2026” in Russia, with the participation of 421 male and female athletes from 10 countries and 37 academies.