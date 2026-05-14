UAE President receives EDGE Group delegation

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from EDGE Group, the UAE-based advanced technology and defence solutions company.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the group’s leadership, praising EDGE’s advanced technological solutions and successful international partnerships, which contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology and innovation.

His Highness also highlighted EDGE’s role in developing national industries and building a strong base of Emirati talent in the sector, supporting the UAE’s development vision based on economic diversification and a knowledge economy.

The EDGE delegation expressed its appreciation to His Highness and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic priorities and contributing to its future ambitions and global competitiveness across key sectors. The delegation added that EDGE continues to strengthen its position among the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and officials.