Emirates, GE Aerospace to advance piece part repair capabilities for engine maintenance

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace for technical and training consultancy to develop comprehensive piece part component repair capabilities for GE90 and GP 7200 engines.

The agreement was signed by Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mohamed Ali, President and CEO, Commercial Engines & Services, GE Aerospace, at the Emirates Group headquarters.

The agreement will support the expansion of the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC), a US$300 million investment to scale up infrastructure and capabilities to maintain, repair and overhaul engines in Emirates’ fleet of aircraft.

Specifically, GE Aerospace will provide technical consultancy to Emirates in setting up the piece part component repair line, as well as in knowledge transfer to the EEMC team for best practices and benchmarks in component repair.

Al Redha said, “The agreement with GE Aerospace will be pivotal to provide our workforce with the specialised skills needed for piece part component repair for the GE90 and GP 7200 engines that power our Boeing 777 and a part of our Airbus A380 fleet."

He added, "Combined with the expansion of our Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai, this will position Emirates Engineering as a centre of excellence for engine repairs, providing efficient and seamless engine serviceability for Emirates.”

Ali said, “Emirates is a valued customer and an important partner. GE Aerospace is proud to support Emirates as it expands its engine repair capabilities and further strengthens the long-term capability of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to support our customers' in-service fleets for the entirety of their life cycle.”

Emirates Engineering provides comprehensive engineering, line and base maintenance support for Emirates’ fleet of over 270 Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft at its state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai.

The Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre was established in 2014 and provides repair and maintenance services for aircraft engines in the Emirates fleet.