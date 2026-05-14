flydubai announces direct flights to Benghazi

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced the launch of direct flights to Benghazi in Libya, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct services between Dubai and Benghazi Benina International Airport (BEN).

Flights will operate on 17th June 2026 from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

The new route will strengthen connectivity between the UAE and Libya while offering passengers from Benghazi seamless access to flydubai’s growing network through Dubai’s aviation hub.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “The launch of our new operations to Libya marks another milestone in our network expansion strategy and reinforces our commitment to opening underserved markets and establishing new air links between countries.

"We have recently been scaling up our operations with a continued focus on adding new routes and frequencies as travel demand increases, and by the summer, our network is expected to grow to more than 100 destinations."

With the addition of Benghazi, flydubai’s network in East and North Africa expands to 13 destinations.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of flights to Benghazi, further expanding our network in Africa.”

Over the last couple of weeks, flydubai has resumed operations to the majority of its destinations in its network, including the GCC and the Middle East, as well as select destinations in Europe and Russia.

The carrier will restart operations to seasonal summer destinations, including popular destinations such as Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini, Tivat, and more, from 22nd May 2026.