Khalifa University, Italy’s Magaldi Power to advance UAE’s clean energy storage technology

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Thursday announced that its Advanced Power and Energy Centre (APEC) has signed an agreement with Magaldi Power S.p.A., an Italian engineering company and a recognised leader in thermal energy storage, to explore the application of Magaldi’s proprietary clean energy technologies in the UAE.

The consultancy service agreement was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University; Mario Magaldi, President of Magaldi Power S.p.A.; and Raffaello Magaldi, Managing Director of Global Operations at Magaldi Power S.p.A.

The collaboration positions the university as a strategic partner in Magaldi’s international expansion into the GCC region, leveraging APEC’s deep research expertise and extensive networks with UAE utilities, government entities, and industrial stakeholders.

Prof. Al Hajri said that the agreement reflects Khalifa University’s consistent commitment to translating world-class research into real-world impact for the UAE.

"Thermal energy storage is one of the most promising technologies for accelerating the country's clean energy transition, and this collaboration with Magaldi Power brings together the scientific depth of APEC with proven industrial expertise to explore its scalability at deployment in this region,” he said.

Magaldi said, “Our partnership with Khalifa University marks a significant step in our international growth strategy and reinforces Magaldi’s commitment to enabling the energy transition in high-impact industrial sectors.

"The UAE represents a highly dynamic environment for clean energy innovation, and through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate how our thermal energy storage system can support industrial decarbonisation, enhance grid flexibility, and enable new pathways for sustainable energy use across the region.”