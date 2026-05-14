ADPIC, Trojan Construction Holding sign agreement to advance Bunaa Programme

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has signed a strategic agreement with Trojan Construction Holding to support the implementation of the Bunaa Programme, a long-term initiative aimed at developing the next generation of Emirati professionals within Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure sector.

In the presence of Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the agreement was signed by Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, and Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding, during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS).

As part of the agreement, Trojan Construction Holding will play an active role in delivering on-the-job training and mentorship, providing participants with hands-on exposure to live infrastructure projects, and supporting their progression across different stages of the programme in alignment with industry requirements.

The Bunaa Programme is a structured, three-year career development initiative designed to empower UAE nationals through practical experience and technical expertise across key areas such as engineering, project management, procurement, and project execution.

It follows a rotational model across consultants, contractors, and developers, building a well-rounded talent pipeline capable of supporting the delivery of complex infrastructure projects across the emirate.

Maysarah Eid said, “Through the Bunaa Programme, we are creating a structured path that equips Emirati professionals with the skills, experience, and industry exposure required to contribute meaningfully to the delivery of complex, large-scale projects. Strengthening human capital remains central to building a resilient, future-ready infrastructure ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.”

Eng. Al Shamsi said, "Our partnership with ADPIC through the Bunaa Programme enables us to actively contribute to shaping the next generation of professionals by providing practical, on-the-ground experience within real project environments. This initiative reflects our commitment to knowledge transfer, operational excellence, and supporting the UAE’s vision of building a highly skilled national workforce.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment between both parties to foster sustainable, knowledge-based economic growth by investing in human capital and aligning workforce capabilities with the evolving needs of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure sector.