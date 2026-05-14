Zayed Charity Run delegation heads to Budapest embodying values of humanity, giving

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Carrying the spirit of generosity and unity beyond borders, a 70-member official delegation from the United Arab Emirates, comprising members of the Zayed Charity Run organising committee, partners and sponsors, as well as Emirati runners, is heading to Budapest to participate in the inaugural Hungarian edition of the Zayed Charity Run, reflecting the country’s enduring humanitarian vision and steadfast commitment to solidarity.

Scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 May at the iconic Hero’s Square, the event will transform one of Europe’s most historic landmarks into a global gathering point where participants from diverse nationalities unite in support of a shared humanitarian cause that extends beyond sport.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Budapest’s historic charm, the event will feature a diverse programme of runs, including a scenic 10K route through the heart of the city, alongside 5K and 3K runs through the picturesque Városliget Park, as well as a dedicated children’s run.

Participants across the run categories will compete for total prize money of AED 70,000. Beyond the runs, participants and families will enjoy unique experiences, including hot air balloon rides.

Adding a cultural and humanitarian dimension to the event, a special online charity auction featuring a unique artwork by renowned Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi will run alongside the event, with proceeds supporting the Zayed Charity Run’s humanitarian mission.

The auction will remain open until 3:00 PM Budapest time on 17 May 2026 via the dedicated online platform: https://zayedrun.hu/auction.

True to its mission, proceeds from the run will support charitable initiatives across Hungary, reinforcing a global culture of generosity and social solidarity. The initiative continues the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision of humanitarian giving continues to inspire communities around the world.

On this occasion, Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, emphasised the significance of this participation, stating:

"Our presence in Budapest marks a new chapter in the journey of the Zayed Charity Run and reflects the UAE’s unwavering belief that humanity is a shared value that unites us all. This event is not just about running; it is about building bridges of goodwill, spreading compassion among nations, and reinforcing the spirit of giving that defines our identity.

We are proud to see the UAE flag represented at this global gathering, symbolizing the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian values and international solidarity."

He added: "Through this initiative, we reaffirm that generosity knows no borders, and that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can create lasting impact. Today, Budapest becomes a meeting point for hearts before runners, and a symbol of what we can achieve together when humanity leads the way."

He concluded: "As the Zayed Charity Run makes its debut in Hungary, it stands not merely as a sporting event, but as a global platform that celebrates diversity, strengthens human connections, and inspires communities to come together for a greater cause."