Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'My Family in the UAE' forum in Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sandooq Al Watan, said celebrating the family in the UAE is a celebration of the nation itself and reflects loyalty and belonging to the country and its leadership.

Speaking at the opening of the “My Family in the UAE” forum in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Nahyan said the occasion also reflected pride in President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE’s achievements under his leadership.

He added, "It is my honour to raise to His Highness the President the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation for his firm and steadfast positions in defending the nation and achieving sustainable development within it — so that the UAE, under His Highness's leadership, may remain a proud nation blessed with security and safety, and a symbol of unity, federation, dignity, pride, progress, and stability."

The forum was organised on Wednesday by Sandooq Al Watan and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with more than 50 federal and local entities, coinciding with the International Day of Families and the UAE’s Year of the Family initiative.

The forum included a session titled "My Family in the UAE", during which six Emirati and resident families shared experiences about life in the UAE and the role of the country’s environment in shaping generations.

Sheikh Nahyan also honoured the distinguished families and the evaluation committee — which comprised the researcher Ahmed Al Housani, the academic Dr. Fatima Al Mazrouei, and the writer Nasinah Mertović — for their contributions to the success of the forum.

The forum also featured dialogue sessions held under the banner "Proud of the UAE", aimed at strengthening familial and societal cohesion. These were attended by 165 Emirati and resident families, and addressed all matters relating to enhancing intra-family communication and the role of the family in rooting the values of belonging and national identity across its successive generations.

Sheikh Nahyan said celebrating the International Day of Families reflects pride in the role of the family as “a pillar of civilisation and a wellspring of progress.”

"The family in the UAE is the foundation of social stability — the link between our rich past, our flourishing present, and our brilliant future," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting families and advancing society, describing her efforts as a pioneering model in human development and community empowerment.

He also expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, praising his dedication to supporting the development of Al Dhafra and empowering the UAE’s younger generations to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of communication between generations and expressed hope that the forum’s activities would support the goals of the “Tawasul” programme launched by Sandooq Al Watan to strengthen dialogue and understanding within families.

The forum featured participation from Emirati and resident families from the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Iraq, Syria and the UAE, who shared experiences about life in the country and the values of tolerance, coexistence and belonging fostered by Emirati society.

Participants highlighted the UAE’s role in promoting safety, inclusion and cultural diversity, while emphasising the importance of the family in building cohesive communities and nurturing future generations.