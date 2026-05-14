Dubai Holding Real Estate, Huspy partner to enhance home financing journey for customers

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Real Estate has announced a strategic partnership with Huspy to provide customers of its brands, Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties, with a more seamless and informed home financing experience.

Through the partnership, customers will gain access to integrated, end-to-end mortgage guidance throughout the financing journey, leading up to handover.

The collaboration is designed to help buyers clearly understand their financing options, prepare earlier for key payment milestones and handover requirements, and progress through the final stages with greater clarity and confidence.

The initiative will provide a dedicated mortgage advisory offering prequalification support and comparative rate insights. Where applicable, customers may also benefit from access to preferential mortgage solutions, valuation support, select fee-related benefits and other partner bank offerings, subject to eligibility and lender approval.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “By partnering with Huspy, we are giving Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties customers clearer access to financing guidance, greater readiness at key milestones and a more seamless path to ownership. This reflects our wider ambition to continue raising the standard of customer experience across Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Fouad Chemlati, Chief Executive Officer, UAE at Huspy, said, “Through this partnership, Huspy will bring its technology, bank network and mortgage advisory expertise closer to the customer journey, helping buyers make more informed decisions, save money, and prepare for key milestones with greater confidence. Together, we aim to make home financing simpler, clearer and more accessible for customers of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.”

The partnership will be activated through branded customer communications, including dedicated landing pages, WhatsApp campaigns, push notifications and selected on-site advisory experiences.