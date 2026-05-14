Customs Inspection at Zayed International Airport foils cocaine smuggling attempt

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), in cooperation with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine concealed inside the body of a passenger arriving in the UAE through Zayed International Airport.

The operation forms part of ICP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the security of air entry points and protect society from the dangers of narcotics and prohibited substances through an advanced customs inspection system that combines highly skilled personnel with proactive risk analysis.

The incident began when customs inspection personnel at Zayed International Airport identified suspicious indicators linked to a passenger of African nationality arriving in UAE. The case reflected the high level of professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by customs inspectors in behavioural analysis, field assessment, and risk evaluation. The passenger was subsequently subjected to advanced inspection procedures and transferred to hospital for further examination.

Medical examinations confirmed the presence of foreign objects concealed inside the passenger’s body. The operation resulted in the extraction of 100 capsules containing cocaine, with a total weight of 1,418 grams. The necessary seizure report was completed immediately, and the suspect and confiscated narcotics were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

ICP affirmed that this operation reflects the advanced capabilities and field expertise of customs inspection officers in analysing suspicious behaviour and detecting increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority also praised the high level of coordination and integration between operational teams and analysis and targeting systems, reinforcing the UAE’s ability to combat drug smuggling attempts with efficiency and professionalism. It also reaffirmed its readiness and commitment to protecting society, strengthening national security, and combating narcotics-related threats targeting the UAE.