UAE raises medal tally to 11 at GCC Games in Doha

DOHA, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE delegation raised its medal tally at the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, being held from 11 to 22 May, to 11 medals, comprising two gold, two silver and seven bronze.

The UAE delegation continued its strong performance at the Games, securing a new series of medals across several sports. Abdulaziz Almheiri won gold in the men’s under-68kg taekwondo category, while Maha Rabie claimed silver in the women’s under-57kg category, and Salma Al Ketbi added bronze in the women’s under-67kg category, underlining the UAE taekwondo team’s strong presence in the Gulf competition.

In fencing, Fares Al Balooshi won bronze in the foil event, while Shaikha Al Zaabi claimed bronze in épée. Swimmer Hussain Shawqi also secured bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle with a time of 51.84 seconds.

The UAE national equestrian team won silver in the team show jumping competition, continuing the medal-winning momentum and adding to the UAE’s overall tally at the Games. Ayoob Sarwashi also added bronze in the 5,000m race walk on the opening day of the athletics competitions.

Ali Al Kindi, National Teams Director and Board Member of the UAE Fencing Federation, affirmed that the UAE fencing team made a positive and promising start to its participation in the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, after winning two bronze medals through Fares Al Balooshi and Shaikha Al Zaabi.

Al Kindi said: “We congratulate our champions Fares Al Balooshi and Shaikha Al Zaabi on this honourable achievement at the start of the competitions, which reflects the great efforts made by the athletes and the technical and administrative teams. We hope to continue achieving more positive results over the next two days of the tournament.”

He added: “We also highly value the significant support provided by the UAE Olympic Committee and the facilities it has made available, which helped create the best conditions for the national team delegation. We also extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Organising Committee of the 4th GCC Games for the excellent organisation and warm reception.”

Al Kindi concluded by affirming that the team continues its preparations for the remaining competitions with high morale and strong ambition to achieve further success in the name of the UAE.