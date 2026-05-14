Dubai Culture launches new season of ‘Young Emirati Potters Programme’

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and preserving traditional crafts among younger generations, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched a new season of the ‘Young Emirati Potters Programme,’ organised by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children.

The initiative empowers children to discover and develop their skills in pottery and ceramic arts, in line with the Authority’s mandate to enrich Dubai’s cultural landscape and reinforce its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Spanning four months, the programme offers children a space to express and refine their talents whilst expanding their understanding of the local cultural and artistic sector, thereby nurturing a new generation of creatives across artistic disciplines.

Targeting children aged 4 to 14, weekly Saturday sessions are led by specialised instructors across a series of interactive workshops. Participants will explore the potential of clay and ceramics; learn to work with various materials as media for design and expression; and gain hands-on experience in sculpture fundamentals and shaping techniques within a practical learning environment that supports creativity through experimentation.

Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, highlighted that the ‘Young Emirati Potters Program’ reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to investing in and supporting creative talent whilst demonstrating its efforts to design impactful initiatives that enhance children’s skills, nurture artistic sensibilities, and encourage teamwork.

She said: “The programme provides an inspiring learning environment that enables children to explore their artistic potential and develop their pottery skills through an experience that combines learning with practice. It offers them the space to experiment and express themselves freely, fostering innovation, while also introducing participants to the importance of the arts as a means of expression and communication and as a powerful tool for personal development and life skills.”

The initiative will conclude with an art exhibition at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, where participants will display their work to the public. The showcase builds confidence and celebrates creative achievement, aligning with Dubai Culture's vision to support young talent, encourage continued artistic development, and contribute to strengthening the cultural and creative industries.