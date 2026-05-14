DEWA opens registration for WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has opened registration for the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which will take place from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX is one of the leading specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world and the largest in the region. It covers a wide range of sectors, including energy, water, environment, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen and sustainable cities.

Each year, the exhibition continues to expand its focus on future-oriented sectors and emerging industries. By aligning with the latest global trends, WETEX strengthens its future readiness, accelerates the energy transition and supports progress towards achieving net zero.

The 27th edition of WETEX witnessed the participation of 3,100 exhibitors and more than 50,000 visitors from around the world. Covering an area of 95,000 square metres, the exhibition featured 18 international pavilions and attracted 68 sponsors, as well as 18 supporting organisations and associations.

Numerous MoUs and agreements were signed during the exhibition, which also facilitated meetings between companies, government institutions and investors through business-to-business and business-to-government platforms.