Dubai Investments explores investment opportunities in Oman

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Investments held a high-level meeting with Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al-Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman, led by its Vice Chairman and CEO, Khalid bin Kalban, along with senior officials, and explored potential investment opportunities in Oman.

The discussions focused on identifying strategic avenues for collaboration across Oman’s real estate sector, supported by related industries including construction, building materials and infrastructure-linked segments.

The engagement reflects Dubai Investments’ continued focus on expanding its regional footprint through partnerships aligned with national development priorities.

Bin Kalban said the engagement with the Omani Minister of Housing and Urban Planning underscores the importance of proactive dialogue in advancing investment opportunities across the region. O

He added, "Oman continues to demonstrate a clear and structured approach to urban development, supported by a forward-looking regulatory framework that is conducive to long-term investment. Dubai Investments is well-positioned to deploy capital and drive value across integrated developments, leveraging its diversified platform and regional experience to support projects that deliver sustainable and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on Oman’s evolving urban development landscape and the increasing momentum in large-scale real estate and infrastructure projects.

Dubai Investments highlighted its integrated platform spanning real estate development, construction, manufacturing and infrastructure support services, positioning the Group to contribute to projects that require end-to-end execution capabilities.

The Group’s established industrial and utilities footprint was also discussed as a key enabler in supporting large-scale developments and long-term operational efficiency across projects in Oman.