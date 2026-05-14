University of Sharjah, 'Tamayuz' launch Knowledge Empowerment Programmes to advance institutional excellence

SHARJAH, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and Chairman of the “Tamayuz” Institutional Excellence Award, the first training course of the Knowledge Empowerment Programme within the Institutional Excellence Diploma was launched at the university’s headquarters.

This collaboration aims to shape the future of excellence in the Emirate of Sharjah by preparing qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills required to lead their institutions toward excellence in institutional performance, in line with the highest international standards of quality and institutional innovation.

The programme is implemented through the university’s Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CCEPD) as part of the strategic partnership between the university and the “Tamayuz” Award.

The Institutional Excellence Professional Diploma has been introduced as a comprehensive and specialized programme comprising 120 training hours. It is designed to empower excellence teams within government entities and institutions to effectively manage and implement institutional excellence standards. The diploma focuses on enhancing the capabilities of teams participating in the Institutional Excellence Award and enabling them to apply the award criteria efficiently within their organisations.

The diploma includes 12 integrated training modules that cover all aspects of institutional work, beginning with governance and leadership, followed by resource and operations management, and extending to enhancing employee and customer happiness as a key pillar of institutional success.

The programme also aims to equip participants with the skills to measure “institutional maturity” and conduct gap analyses using advanced assessment tools. The diploma concludes with applied projects designed to achieve a direct and sustainable impact on operational performance and efficiency.

In parallel with the diploma, the “Job Excellence Programme” will also be launched, targeting human resources professionals and organizational leaders through 40 training hours.

The programme focuses on enhancing employees’ skills in innovation and continuous learning, while also providing intensive training in professional achievement documentation and aligning individual performance with institutional strategic objectives.

Through workshops simulating real evaluation processes, the program seeks to transform excellence from a personal aspiration into a measurable professional practice, while enhancing employees’ readiness for fair competition and enabling them to reach advanced stages of recognition and award achievement.

Ms. Muna Al Ghawi, General Coordinator of the Award, stated that the launch of the Knowledge Empowerment Program reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, who believes that investing in human capital is the key to the future. She emphasized that continuous training and development constitute a fundamental pillar in advancing the institutional and service sectors within the Emirate of Sharjah.

Through this collaboration with the University of Sharjah, the award aims to promote a culture of quality and institutional innovation aligned with the highest international standards and best practices.

She added that the ultimate goal is to transform excellence into professional practices that positively impact the quality of life within the local community.

Dr. Asmaa Nusairi, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development, emphasized that the university is dedicating its academic capabilities and training expertise to facilitating knowledge transfer and building sustainable institutional capacities.

She explained that the training methodology will rely on hosting experts and sharing practical experiences from institutional work environments to foster excellence across all professional levels. She further noted that the impact of the training will be both direct and sustainable, as participating teams will implement applied projects within their workplaces.