'Russia - Islamic World' International Economic Forum takes place in Kazan

KAZAN, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second day of the 17th International Economic Forum 'Russia-Islamic World' took place in Kazan on Wednesday, with footage showing participants examining products presented by representatives from various countries, according to Viory.

The forum takes place on May 12-17 at the Kazan Expo exhibition complex and brings together representatives from more than 90 countries and 60 Russian regions. The business programme includes meetings of intergovernmental commissions, negotiations on trade, economic, scientific and technical co-operation, as well as working group meetings on tourism and investment.

The exhibition programme features the international Kazan Halal Market fair, the Russia & Islamic World Co-operation Expo, the International Property Market real estate exhibition, and a display of heavy machinery.