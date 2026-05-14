‘PropTech Connect Middle East’ opens regional office in DIFC

DUBAI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Building on the strong momentum of Dubai’s proptech sector, PropTech Connect Middle East has announced the opening of its regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with support from Dubai Land Department (DLD). This step reflects the emirate’s growing position as a regional and global hub for real estate innovation.

The opening of the office marks the culmination of the inaugural edition of PropTech Connect Middle East 2026, held in Dubai last February. The event attracted more than 3,000 participants and over 300 speakers and played a key role in reinforcing the emirate’s position as a platform that brings together technology and real estate investment, while enhancing opportunities for collaboration among key stakeholders across the sector.

This expansion reflects the outcome of the ongoing efforts led by Dubai Land Department to develop an integrated proptech ecosystem that fosters innovation, strengthens collaboration among regulators, developers, and technology companies, and creates an attractive environment for global and emerging firms.

The exhibition served as a high-calibre global platform that brought together leading experts and decision-makers, reflecting Dubai’s growing stature as a key international hub where technology converges with real estate investment, and underscoring its pivotal role in supporting investment flows and fostering cross-border partnerships.

The opening of the regional office of PropTech Connect Middle East, which has obtained a commercial licence from the Dubai International Financial Centre, represents a strategic step that supports the expansion of proptech companies and reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation within an integrated ecosystem continuously developed by Dubai Land Department.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, affirmed that this step reflects growing global confidence in Dubai’s regulatory and investment environment.

He said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its global position in proptech by building an integrated ecosystem that brings together innovation, flexible regulatory frameworks, and effective partnerships, enhancing its ability to attract high-quality investments and support the sustainable growth of the sector.

The success achieved by the inaugural edition of PropTech Connect Middle East marked the beginning of a new phase of international collaboration in real estate innovation and reflects Dubai’s role in leading digital transformation and advancing new concepts in the development of the sector.”

Matthew Maltzoff, CEO & Co-Founder of PropTech Connect, said: “The opening of our office in Dubai reflects the level of confidence we place in the emirate’s dynamic environment, which combines a clear vision for development, a supportive regulatory framework, and an integrated ecosystem that enables innovation. We see Dubai as an ideal platform to expand our presence in the region and to work with our partners, foremost among them Dubai Land Department to push the boundaries of innovation in the real estate sector.”

Building on this momentum, the dates for the 2027 edition of the exhibition in Dubai will be announced soon, with expectations of even greater participation, targeting more than 4,000 participants and 2,000 proptech companies, further reinforcing the event’s position as a key regional platform.

This direction aligns with the strategic vision led by Dubai Land Department, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. Both place innovation and digital transformation at the core of sector development, further enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a leading global hub for real estate investmen