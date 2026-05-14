ADU concludes EDMSET 2026 with global recommendations to advance sustainable, resilient design

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concludes the third edition of the International Conference on Environmental Design, Material Science, and Engineering Technologies (EDMSET 2026), bringing together global academics, architects, engineers, researchers, and industry experts to discuss practical solutions shaping the future of sustainable and resilient environments.

Held virtually from 12–14 May 2026, the conference attracted more than 380 registered participants and received over 300 research paper submissions from 54 countries, reflecting its growing international significance as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

Across keynote sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, participants emphasised several key recommendations and outcomes emerging from the conference, including:

• Accelerating the integration of AI and generative technologies in sustainable urban and architectural design while preserving cultural identity

• Strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to advance climate-responsive engineering solutions

• Expanding investment in sustainable materials research and smart infrastructure technologies to support resilient cities

• Embedding heritage preservation principles into future urban development strategies

• Empowering students and emerging researchers with practical exposure to future-focused engineering and design tools

Dr. Mohamed Elkaftangui, Associate Professor, Department of Architecture and Interior Design at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Through EDMSET 2026, ADU continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for innovation, research collaboration, and future-focused education that contributes to sustainable development priorities locally and internationally.

In line with the UAE’s forward-looking vision and resilience-driven approach, the successful delivery of this international conference in a fully virtual format demonstrates our continued commitment to facilitating impactful knowledge exchange and global collaboration, while empowering future generations to shape the cities and industries of tomorrow.”

A key highlight of this year’s edition was the panel discussion titled ‘Branding, Architecture & Modern Heritage,’ which explored how identity-driven architecture can preserve cultural authenticity while responding to evolving urban and societal needs.

The conference also featured a dedicated student workshop organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture – UAE in collaboration with ADU. The workshop encouraged participants to explore the intersection of technology, creativity, and cultural preservation through collaborative design exercises and real-time AI visualization tools.

Adding an international cultural dimension to the event, EDMSET 2026 also hosted Italian Design Day, reinforcing cross-border collaboration in architecture, engineering, and design innovation.