Sultan Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Maritime Academy’s BOT meeting

SHARJAH, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees, on Thursday, at the Academy’s headquarters in Khorfakkan.

H.H. announced his gift to the academy: a ship, highly equipped with facilities and technologies for its practical training programs. The boat will enable students to practice fieldwork.

H.H. commended the Academy’s rapid success, appreciating the role of the Academy’s administration, headed by Dr Hashim bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, the Academy’s Chancellor, in driving a qualitative shift at both the academic and administrative levels. His Highness recalled the Academy’s birth and the challenges it overcame.

He affirmed the ongoing implementation of the Academy’s plans, providing top-tier training programmes and preparing students for careers in maritime transport, its systems, port management, navigation, and supply chain management. He appreciated the partners’ support, leading to the Academy’s progress and sustainability.

Along with the Board, H.H. addressed several agenda items, during the meeting, including periodic reports, curriculum development, and expanding institutional partnerships.

The Board greenlighted the budget for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The Board approved four new academic programmes: a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Sustainable Marine Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Marine Environment and Renewable Energy, a Master of Science in Intelligent Marine Systems and Artificial Intelligence, and a Master of Science in Global Supply Chain Management, after obtaining initial accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The Board reviewed the report of Dr Hashim Al Zaabi, which included a comprehensive presentation on the Academy’s performance in the past period, as well as the most prominent academic, administrative, and research achievements during the past academic year.

The report included the renewal of the academy’s institutional accreditation for 4 years by the Academic Accreditation Committee of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, without noting any institutional weaknesses. It also included commendations from the expert team regarding the coherent structure of the programs, compliance with the regulatory standards of higher education, the outstanding infrastructure that facilitates training, and the diversity in the faculty members.

The Board reviewed the international accreditations achieved by the academic programs, as the Bachelor of Maritime Logistics and Supply Chain Management program obtained international accreditation from the Logistics and Transportation Institute, and the Bachelor of Maritime Transport and Bachelor of Marine Engineering Technology programs obtained international accreditation from the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology. Furthermore, the Board addressed the efforts to secure international accreditations for the remaining academic programmes.

The meeting discussed expanding training and consultation for the maritime sector. The academy offers a range of training programs to many ports and maritime institutions, both nationally and across the Arab World, to prepare staff working in the fields of pilotage, engineering and management of tugboats, port security, ship traffic, and supply chain management, highlighting the academy’s confidence in its programs and role in supporting specialized personnel.