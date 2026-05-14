Sharjah Asset Management receives Digital Transformation Development Award in Human Resources Management

SHARJAH, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has received the Digital Transformation Development Award in Human Resources Management, in recognition of its outstanding efforts and achievements in developing human resources systems, and enhancing operational processes within the workplace.

This recognition reflects the company’s continued commitment to institutional innovation and to developing a flexible and efficient working environment that leverages the latest digital transformation technologies, supporting its strategic objectives in excellence and sustainability, and enhancing operational efficiency through the adoption of digital solutions and modern technologies.

Saeed Sharar, CEO Support Services at the company, stated, “This achievement marks an important milestone in the company’s journey towards institutional excellence and reflects the success of our digital transformation strategy in developing human resources systems. Our reliance on modern digital solutions has significantly contributed to improving operational efficiency and employee experience, while reaffirming our commitment to applying global best practices in supporting institutional innovation and strengthening a sustainable digital transformation culture.”

The company continues its efforts to enhance both customer and employee experiences through the development of digital services, the promotion of institutional innovation, and the strengthening of a sustainable digital transformation culture, alongside overseeing automation initiatives, data analytics, and artificial intelligence applications in accordance with global best practices.