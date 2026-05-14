Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the second Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), hosted by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the theme Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live.

During the visit, H.H. toured the accompanying exhibition, visiting the stands and pavilions of several participating entities to review the latest advanced solutions in the smart infrastructure sector. The event featured more than 75 exhibitors showcasing pioneering technologies in smart city planning and the development of modern, sustainable infrastructure and facilities that contribute to enhancing quality of life by addressing community needs and future aspirations.

H.H. underscored that investing in cutting-edge and sustainable infrastructure reflects Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to build efficient, resilient cities, supporting economic growth, enhancing quality of life and adapting to global shifts and future needs.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit featured conferences and panel discussions bringing together more than 100 speakers and 250 government officials with more than 7,000 industry leaders, including chief executive officers of leading local and international companies as well as experts and specialists across key sectors linked to the infrastructure ecosystem.

The summit, which had specialised exhibitions and platforms for building strategic partnerships, focused on four key pillars shaping the cities of the future: infrastructure, urban quality of life, smart solutions, and sustainability and resilience.

A dedicated Abu Dhabi pavilion showcased the emirate’s integrated approach to urban planning and governance, bringing together entities in charge of city planning, mobility management and infrastructure sustainability within a unified space. In addition, leading organisations in the real estate development, mobility and social infrastructure sectors are presenting initiatives anchored by Abu Dhabi’s US$57 billion infrastructure pipeline.

H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak; Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.